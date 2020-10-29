CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.10.2020;Das Instrument 27Z US43114K1088 HIGHPOIN.RES.CORP DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2020

The instrument 27Z US43114K1088 HIGHPOIN.RES.CORP DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2020

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de