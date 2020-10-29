CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.10.2020;Das Instrument P0F SE0003815604 PLEDPHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2020

The instrument P0F SE0003815604 PLEDPHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2020

