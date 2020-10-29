The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 29.10.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 29.10.2020
Aktien
1 SE0014694691 Gaming Corps AB
2 NO0003070609 IDEX Biometrics ASA
3 NO0010721277 Zwipe AS
4 US0003802040 Abcam PLC
5 DK0060817898 GreenMobility A/S
6 CA17104U1021 Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
7 CA30219M1059 Exploits Discovery Corp.
8 US1976411033 Columbia Financial Inc.
9 SE0000653230 Studsvik AB
10 GG00BMGYLN96 Burford Capital Ltd.
11 BMG2161L1155 China Sinostar Group Co. Ltd.
12 DE000A3H2101 aap Implantate AG
Anleihen
1 DE000A2LQPF4 Freie Hansestadt Hamburg
2 DK0030472618 Idavang A.S.
3 DE000NLB3DB3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
4 US742718FM66 The Procter & Gamble Co.
5 XS2251641267 Barclays PLC
6 XS2250349581 INEOS Finance PLC
7 US064058AJ97 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
8 CH0576402181 UBS Group AG
9 XS2251626896 Enagás Financiaciones S.A.U.
10 XS2251371022 European Investment Bank (EIB)
11 XS2250153769 Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.
12 DE000HLB2XV9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 US742718FL83 The Procter & Gamble Co.
