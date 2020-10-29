Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-10-29 08:15 CET -- AS LHV Group subordinated bonds 29.10.2025 (ISIN code EE3300110741, ticker LHVB065025A) will be redeemed early according to the Terms and Conditions as of October 30, 2020. Proceeding from the above, trading with subordinated bonds of AS LHV Group (LHVB065025A) will be terminated as of tomorrow, on October 30, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.