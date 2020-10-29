Not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

Peugeot S.A. ("Groupe PSA") announces the successful completion of the sale of 9,663,000 Faurecia shares, representing approximately 7% of the share capital of Faurecia, via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

The proceeds from the transaction amount to approximately €308 million.

Following the placement, Groupe PSA will hold approximately 39% of Faurecia's share capital.

The cash proceeds from this disposal are expected to be distributed to the Stellantis shareholders along with the distribution in kind of the remaining c. 39% stake in Faurecia, as already announced on 14th September 2020, promptly after the completion of the merger and subject to approval by the Stellantis Board and shareholders.

Groupe PSA has granted to the Bookrunners a 90-day lock-up, subject to certain usual exceptions (including the aforementioned distribution in kind).

This disposal is one of the steps as may be necessary to ensure that Stellantis does not acquire control of Faurecia, consistent with the terms of the original Combination Agreement. This is expected to facilitate the securing of the necessary regulatory approvals in relation to the merger.

The settlement and delivery of such sale is expected to occur on November 2, 2020.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

