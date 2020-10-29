Compute@Edge enhances the developer experience with the additions of Terraform API Support, a powerful CLI, expanded language support, and more

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced major enhancements to its Compute@Edge solution, adding new developer tooling and functionality. Customers are now running production traffic on Compute@Edge, including a vast array of innovative use cases like waiting room tokens, dynamic edge personalisation, authentication at the edge, full serverless applications, and more. Compute@Edge's enhanced tooling empowers developers to architect for unprecedented levels of internet traffic and heightened expectations around digital experiences, while keeping performance, efficiency, and security at the forefront.

Fastly customer and loveholidays' Head of Engineering, David Annez, comments on Compute@Edge.

"Our engineering team is encouraged to see the value of serverless technology come to life with Fastly's Compute@Edge, and without leaving performance or security as an afterthought," said David Annez, head of engineering at loveholidays. "We entered into the beta wanting to run A/B tests through Compute@Edge, to help bolster a tailored, customised experience our customers want, as well as to reduce the number of applications our engineering team needs to maintain. Today, using Rust on the edge, Compute@Edge has become the foundation for loveholidays' entire experimentation platform, where we're now seeing runtimes for our entire application at an impressive two milliseconds. After running production traffic, we were able to model cost efficiencies around simplicity of architecture and the subsequent reduced load on engineering bandwidth needed to run our system. With the new additions of extensive observability, tooling, and scale-friendly services, we're looking forward to seeing more possibilities with Compute@Edge unfold."

For developers looking to build and execute code closer to their end users, Compute@Edge is a powerful and performant serverless computing environment that runs on Fastly's globally distributed edge cloud platform. Fastly's serverless solution provides the benefits of serverless computing without the challenges that typically come with outsourcing infrastructure, allowing for better performance, enhanced visibility, and reduced latency. By building advanced applications and custom logic on the edge, organisations can reduce infrastructure costs and scale instantly.

Compute@Edge prioritises the developer experience within serverless compute environments, and Fastly continues to deliver on this imperative with its newest enhancements, including:

Terraform API support: New Terraform support enables developers to treat Fastly infrastructure as code and act as an integrated part of an organisation's existing tech stack. Through this integration, developers can rapidly program, configure, and provision infrastructure.

Command Line Interface (CLI) : The Compute@Edge CLI brings to developers a new, streamlined experience to program, build, and deploy applications at scale.

: The Compute@Edge CLI brings to developers a new, streamlined experience to program, build, and deploy applications at scale. Expanded language support: Designed to give developers the ability to program in the languages most familiar to them, Compute@Edge now offers AssemblyScript in beta.

Designed to give developers the ability to program in the languages most familiar to them, Compute@Edge now offers AssemblyScript in beta. Observability at your fingertips: Bolstering the mission-critical visibility developers need in a serverless environment, stats and errors are now available in the user interface and managed via API. This allows developers to integrate observability seamlessly into their workflows.

"Our partnership with Fastly is built upon a mutual commitment to providing high-quality, seamless CI/CD experiences and exceptional tooling for developers," said Asvin Ramesh, director of technology alliances at HashiCorp. "We're excited to share that Fastly's Compute@Edge now integrates with HashiCorp Terraform, enabling large-scale developer empowerment and even more flexibility in managing infrastructure all in one place."

"Serverless is the future of application development and the opportunities it presents for innovation are endless," said CTO of Fastly, Tyler McMullen. "While this technology is still relatively young, there is growing awareness amongst developers and business leaders alike of what a shift to serverless can mean for their ability to accelerate innovation and scale. And as the technology behind Compute@Edge nullifies cold starts and cybersecurity threats other serverless offerings often face, serverless now also means better performance and security. We're incredibly humbled to see the industry-leading use cases our customers are building for things like low latency live streaming, real-time security authentication, microservice migration, content stitching, and more. This latest progress with Compute@Edge elevates the flexibility and speed engineering teams are relying on to meet the moment."

To learn more about Compute@Edge, read its latest blog, or visit the Fastly Developer Hub. With Fastly starter kits and a Solution Library, language tutorials, 25+ Rust recipes, and more, the Developer Hub is a robust resource helping developers get up and running quickly, expediting the ability to build and deploy innovative new use cases. Developers and businesses can sign up for additional Compute@Edge details by visiting: https://www.fastly.com/products/edge-compute/serverless

