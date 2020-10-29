Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 846 stores in 336 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its unaudited operating results for September, the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020.

SEPTEMBER 2020 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

The unaudited revenue in September increased by 35% compared to August and reached RUB 1,391 mln (exclusive of VAT) which is the maximum monthly level in 2020.

The revenue of Arifmetika LLC, a member of the Group, which specializes in consumer loans, exceeded the revenue of September 2019 by 14% and amounted to RUB 225 mln.

Wholesale revenue of September exceeded the average monthly revenue of the first quarter by 174% and amounted to RUB 650 mln.

The revenue from the marketplace increased by 4% compared to August 2020 and amounted to RUB 143 mln (28% of retail sales).

The Group delivered more than 91 thousand parcels in September 2020 within the project of partner's pickup points. This value exceeded 579 thousand parcels for 9 months of 2020. The traffic of clients who come for partners' online orders amounted to 6.2% of the total store traffic, the conversion to purchase of such customers reached 5% at the end of September.

3Q 2020 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group's consolidated unaudited revenue in 3Q 2020 decreased by 17% y-o-y to RUB 3.082 bln.

Total LFL revenue decreased by 16.2%.

The number of holders of the loyalty cards increased by 12.9% y-o-y to 2.765 mln holders.

9M 2020 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group's consolidated unaudited revenue in 9M 2020 decreased by 22.5% y-o-y to RUB 7.034 bln.

Total LFL revenue decreased by 6.9%.

Portfolio size in installment payments in 9M 2020 decreased by 13.4% y-o-y to RUB 2.233 bln, portfolio size in cash loans increased by y-o-y 24.5% to RUB 2.882 bln.

