Zhou Xun appointed as New DECORTÉ Brand Ambassador

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 KOSÉ Corporation (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Kazutoshi Kobayashi) has appointed Zhou Xun as the new Brand Ambassador for its premium brand, Decorté.

Nobuhiko Makishima, General Manager of the Selective Brand Division at DECORTE says of her appointment:

"Zhou Xun truly embodies the core values of Decorté, those of beauty full of intelligence and dignity. She shares our mission for 2020 of encouraging all our followers to Embrace Your True Beauty and her awareness of the need to contribute positively to society is perfectly aligned with our own values."

The highly regarded Chinese actor and singer is a personal advocate of the brand and shares with us her pride about her appointment:

"It is a great honor to be appointed as a Brand Ambassador. Since I love using Moisture Liposome and AQ Skin Care, I am proud to convey the appeal of Decorté to everyone around the world.

"Decorté - Embrace your true beauty."

Born in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province in 1974 Zhou Xun is much celebrated both in Asia and globally. In 2014, she was awarded with the French Medal of Honor (L'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France), Commandeur, in recognition of her contributions to the cultural exchange between China and France and her charity activities. In 2000, she won the Best Actress Award at the 15th Festival du Film de Paris for "Suzhou River". In Asia her awards include the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Leading Actress and the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress for "Winter Song" and the Golden Rooster Award for Best Leading Actress for "The Equation of Love and Death". As a singer, she has released celebrated albums including "Summer" and "Come Across".

About Decorté

Decorté was born in December 1970 as a brand that embodied the idea of creating a truly prestigious skincare and cosmetic range; an idea long held by founder, Kozaburo Kobayashi. The name came from a fusion of the two French words cosmétique and decoration and stands for the craftsmanship that has sought to deliver unique beauty without compromises. Decorté stands for 50 years of meticulous research, collaborating with Nobel Prize winning scientists, and embracing the most premium natural ingredients available in Japan and the rest of the world. The advanced, prestige skincare and cosmetic range offers a perfect balance of sensuousness and intelligence - delivering a luxurious experience with radiant, lasting results that continuously exceed expectations. Decorté products are available in premium department stores and beauty specialists in fourteen countries and regions around the world: Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States, and Canada and the global roll-out is to continue.

