Voltus, Inc.: Voltus Raises $25M to Grow Leadership Position in Distributed Energy Resources in Financing Round Led by NGP Energy Technology Partners III

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / ?Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resources (DER) platform, today announced it has raised $25 million in a Series B financing. The round was led by NGP Energy Technology Partners III ("NGP ETP III") and included existing investors Prelude Ventures and Ajax Strategies.

The funding will be used to create more jobs, develop additional products, and enter new markets, allowing Voltus to increase its leadership position delivering cash to commercial and industrial customers via innovative DER solutions.

Since its founding in 2016, Voltus has increased the market potential for DERs, entering every North American market and becoming the first aggregator of retail customers in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), in addition to being the first to offer capacity, ancillary services, and energy DER products in these same markets. In total, Voltus has secured over 2,000 megawatts of DERs, making it the fastest-growing provider of such services in industry history.

The Series B financing comes on the heels of FERC Order 2222, which ensures the equal treatment of DERs in wholesale markets in the United States, doubling Voltus's market opportunity.

"A 15-year plus leader in energy technology investing, NGP ETP III is focused on committing capital to compelling companies focused on energy transition and is very pleased to be partnering with Voltus and to lead the Series B financing. Voltus has a leading DER technology platform, an extensive customer network in key target markets, a world-class team, and a proven track record," said NGP ETP III CEO Philip Deutch.

Reflecting on the future impact of the Voltus mission, Voltus CEO Gregg Dixon said: "I'm deeply proud of our team's accomplishments, but the success Voltus has experienced is just the tip of the iceberg. Our technology platform unlocks the potential of DERs for everyone, the benefits of which amount to $200 billion per year globally and a much more resilient and sustainable grid. DERs are the skeleton key to the energy transition, delivering the backstop and balancing resource for intermittent renewables."

Tim Woodward, Managing Director of Prelude Ventures and Voltus Board Member, describes the impact of this raise: "The Voltus platform connects every type of DER, from energy storage to demand response to distributed generation, in every market . . . today. This round of financing will dramatically accelerate Voltus's mission." Veery Maxwell, Partner at Ajax Strategies and fellow Board Member also expresses her support, "This additional capital will take Voltus's record-breaking growth to the next level. I look forward to working hand in hand with the Voltus team to level the regulatory playing field and achieve their ambitious goals."

