



Duisburg/ Wolfsburg, Oct 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power has recently received an order to supply the first Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in Europe. The highly efficient hybrid system will be put into operation at the Gas- und Warme-Institut Essen e.V. (GWI) in Essen by March 2022. Among other things, flexible operation of the Hybrid-SOFC and the proportional use of hydrogen as a fuel gas are to be researched under real conditions.The system is part of the research project "KWK.NRW 4.0" and is funded by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (Hybrid-SOFC) from Mitsubishi Power plays a central role in the project. The highly efficient system not only supplies electricity and heat but can also be used decentralized and independently of the existing power grid. Another key advantage of the Hybrid-SOFC: the system can be operated flexibly with various fuels - from natural gas to biogas and hydrogen.This Hybrid-SOFC can theoretically supply electricity to a large office building, a hospital or about 300 houses with electricity and heat. In addition to natural gas, liquefied natural gas and biogas, it can also be operated with hydrogen, where the only emission is water and contribute to the decarbonization of electricity. Mitsubishi Power already has installed 9 units of Hybrid-SOFC systems in Japan. The plant in Essen will be the first of its kind outside Japan.Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Hybrid-SOFC can also be ideally integrated into a user's existing power and heat supply system. At GWI, the start-up and shut-down procedure of the plant as well as the dynamic (partial load) operation will be demonstrated. "An energy system with a high proportion of renewable energies inevitably requires plants that can supply electricity and heat reliably, quickly and in an environmentally friendly manner when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing," says Professor Klaus Gorner, scientific director of GWI. This kind of flexible and sustainable operation - especially with blending of hydrogen as fuel gas - will be comprehensively realized with the Hybrid-SOFC."We are delighted to bring the unique SOFC system to European market. It confirms the growing demand for clean energy sources where Mitsubishi Power has vast expertise", adds Professor Emmanouil Kakaras, Head of the New Products Business Unit at Mitsubishi Power Europe. "Apart from SOFC, we are fully equipped with numerous state-of-the-art technologies and solutions which are contributing to a successful energy transition." These include hydrogen-ready gas turbines, large-scale battery storage solutions, Power-to-X technologies, biomass conversion, and heat pump systems.More information about the Hybrid-SOFC system: https://power.mhi.com/products/sofcAbout Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbHMitsubishi Power Europe GmbH is a market and technology leader in innovative and environmentally-friendly energy solutions. It offers a broad product portfolio, including world's most efficient gas turbines, industrial boilers, and waste treatment. Mitsubishi Power Europe builds the path for a low-carbon society, offering hydrogen and battery storage solutions, biomass conversion, Power-to-X and comprehensive one-stop service business.The company is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. It is headquartered in Duisburg, Germany and employs around 670 staff.About Gas- und Warme-Institut Essen e.V.Gas- und Warme-Institut Essen e.V. is a well-recognized research institute with a reputation reaching far beyond its home region of North-Rhine Westphalia. The research and development work is concentrated into two departments: the first deals with appliance technology and fuel engineering, while the other focuses on industrial engineering and combustion technology. The accredited testing laboratory is one of the largest and most important in the gas industry in Germany and contact is maintained to large sections of the community of gas experts via the academy.The GWI currently has 54 member companies, consisting of enterprises such as gas and energy companies, gas suppliers, manufacturers and trade associations. Over 80 qualified and highly motivated employees, with the Institute's powerful technology and excellent laboratory and infrastructure at their disposal, are on hand to address the diverse, challenging questions from of the energy industry and politics.About Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. is a leading provider and innovator of technology and solutions for the global energy sector. Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., whose engineering and manufacturing businesses span energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. With more than 18,000 employees more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs manufactures, and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and air quality control systems (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI solutions.For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.PRESS CONTACT:Hasan GuerpinarSpokespersonMitsubishi Power Europe GmbHh_guerpinar@eu.mhps.comTel. +49 203 8038-1661Fax +49 203 8038-1809Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.