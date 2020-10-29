The "The Home Office Furniture Market in Europe, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in structural change that will be sustained in the future in the way people work and it is affecting the home office furniture market.

This report analyses the evolution of the working-from-home furniture segment, present scenario and growth prospects, and is structured in two parts.

Part 1. Home Office Furniture in Europe: Business Performance and Key Players

This part deals with the evolution and forecasts of the home office furniture sector in Europe, drivers and demand determinants, estimated sales, leading manufacturers and distributors.

Distribution of home office furniture in Europe: shares and evolution of the distribution channels (Office Furniture Dealers, Home Furniture Dealers, Large Scale Retail, e-Commerce, DIY, Other), estimated sales of home office furniture for 75 selected leading distributors in Europe and short profiles of the main players.

The study also provides total revenues and estimated sales in Home Office for a sample of 45 leading furniture and office furniture manufacturers in Europe, with short profiles of selected companies and insights on how marketing policy and logistic system have been re-addressed in order to achieve the home-office furniture business.

Part 2. Working From Home: The End-user Experience

With the COVID-19 outbreak, working from home has increased all over the world, and, in some countries, it suddenly took off after years of trials. In the period April-July 2020, the publisher conducted a survey on a sample of end-users, of different ages and occupations, collecting the opinions of over 600 respondents from all over Europe.

Highlights

The home office furniture market in Europe evolved positively in the last decade. The growth is the result of the increasing demand from people working at home regularly or sometimes, a potential number of about 83 million individuals. Germany is by far the largest market, followed by the United Kingdom and France.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the proportion of teleworkers is forecasted to grow, following a rebalancing between time spent in offices and time spent at home, and this will undoubtedly lead to a general improvement in the furniture and tools used for working at home. This market, historically composed to a large extent of ready-to-assemble-furniture and relatively low budget items, will undergo a significant transformation starting from 2020, evolving also in terms of features and in quality.

The change in workers' habits, and the fact that working from home will expand and will continue to be a stable model, will also lead the competition to become tougher. As customers will tend to invest more in their home office furniture and equipment, the number of actors participating in the home office supply business will multiply in different categories.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Basic Data: The European Market for Home Office Furniture, Evolution and Forecasts

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country

Consumption of home office furniture in Europe and other segments

1.2 Home office furniture market in Europe. Forecasts 2020-2021

2. Business Performance: Home Office Furniture Market, Remote Working Indicators and Other Macroeconomic Indicators

2.1 Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden)

2.2 Western Europe (Belgium-Lux, France, Ireland, Netherlands and the United Kingdom)

2.3 Central Europe DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland)

2.4 Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain)

2.5 Central-Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta)

3. Demand Drivers

3.1 The rise of working from home

3.2 Impact on commercial real estate and offices

3.3 Home-based workers

3.4 Home workers' potential

3.5 Ensuring healthy working conditions at home

4. Distribution of Home Office Furniture in Europe

Percentage shares by distribution channel

Distribution channels by geographical area

5. Competition: Manufacturers and Distributors of Home Office Furniture in Europe

5.1 Market features

Home office furniture, market concentration

5.2 Distributors of home office furniture in Europe

Estimated sales in a sample of leading distributors and short profiles of key players

5.3 Manufacturers of home office furniture in Europe

Estimated sales in a sample of leading manufacturers and short profiles of key players

5.4 Furniture manufacturers to readdress marketing policies

6. Working From Home: The End-user Experience

6.1 Aim of the survey and sample

6.2 Working location and teleworking

6.3 Working from home: rooms and space sharing

6.4 Type of furniture: Seating, desking, worktools, storage products

6.5 Level of satisfaction with the home office environment

6.6 Purchasing process, willing to buy, budgets and channels

Appendix: Mentioned Companies

Companies Mentioned

Actona

Bisley

BoConcept

BRW

Composad

Furniture Village

Furniture@work

Gautier

Gaverzicht-Be Okay

Giroflex

Hofmeister

Kinnarps

Knoll Muuto

Lago

Livique

Meble Vox

Moebel Hoeffner

Molteni&C

Nowy Styl

Palmberg

Roche Bobois

Sokoa

Topstar

Unifor

Viasit

Wayfair

XXXLutz

