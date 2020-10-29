fashionette aims to become the leading data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories across Europe, replicating its success in Germany. Management expects revenue growth to exceed market growth (Statista forecast of 17% pa in 2020-23) as its geographic coverage and product offer is enhanced via a combination of organic and inorganic growth. In the near term, revenue growth could exceed profit growth as the company invests in building a strong customer base across more countries.

