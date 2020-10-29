Business Reporter: Revolutionising food packaging

New 100% plastic free material is effective barrier to oxygen and grease

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, global paper manufacturer Arjowiggins has announced a revolutionary new food packaging product. Sylvicta is a highly sustainable material that is 100% plastic free, but prevents oxygen from spoiling packaged food. The new material., while being a more effective barrier to oxygen than plastic, also acts as a barrier to fatty oils and fats.

Christophe Jordan, Managing Director of Translucent Papers at Arjowiggins says: "At last, food brands have an alternative packaging option which will protect food as effectively as plastic, without the negative effects on the environment."

Sylvicta is entirely recyclable, compostable, and marine biodegradable. It is manufactured from renewable raw materials supplied from protected forests under the FSC and PEFC schemes. Sylvicta is food-contact approved according to the definitions of the European Food Safety Authority and the Food and Drug Administration (USA).

By collaborating with specialist converters in the packaging industry, Arjowiggins has opened Sylvicta up to an endless array of applications - from bags for salads all the way through to metallised versions of Sylvicta for butter packaging. Until now, many similar applications used an unrecyclable packaging incorporating plastics or aluminium foils. Sylvicta allows fully recyclable paper packaging.

As Jordan says, "Sylvicta is the perfect alternative to single-use plastics. It can be used across a multitude of packaging applications and is a game-changer in the ongoing global movement to reduce plastic usage."

To learn more about building technology teams, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Sylvicta from Arjowiggins

Sylvicta is a translucent barrier paper designed to preserve the freshness of packaged products while ensuring a limited impact on the environment. Recyclable, compostable and biodegradable, Sylvicta is 100% plastic free. It acts as a high-level barrier to oxygen, aroma, and grease and is a functional barrier against MOSH/MOAH.

Arjowiggins is an independent paper manufacturer dating back to the 17th century. Today the company is one of the major producers of creative and technical papers in the world.

https://sylvicta.arjowiggins.com/

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/10/13/an-environmentally-friendly-innovation-thats-set-to-revolutionise-food-packaging/