Lucintel Anticipates that North America Will Be the Fastest Growing Region in the Antimicrobial Coating Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the antimicrobial coating market looks promising with opportunities in the indoor air/HVAC, medical, mold remediation, building & construction, food & beverage, and textile industries. The global antimicrobial coating market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical and indoor applications.

Silver and copper are the major filler used in antimicrobial coating market. Silver is the largest segment. Within the antimicrobial coating market, indoor air/HVAC, medical, mold remediation, building & construction, food & beverages, and textiles are the major end use industries. Medical is the largest segment for antimicrobial coatings.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increased demand in the indoor air / HVAC and medical application segments.

AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., DowDupont, and Sherwin-Williams Company are among the major manufacturers of antimicrobial coatings.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the antimicrobial coating market by end use, filler type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Antimicrobial Coating Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the antimicrobial coating market by filler type, end use, and region as follows:

By Filler Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Silver

Copper

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Indoor air / HVAC

Medical

Mold remediation

Building & construction

Foods & beverages

Textiles

Other applications

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

