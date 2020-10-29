Lucintel: Growth Opportunities in the Global Medical Device Market 2020-2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global medical device market looks good with opportunities in hospital and homecare sector. The global medical device market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $426.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure, technological development, growing aging population, and chronic diseases.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/medical-device-market.aspx and click "download brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, surgical and infection control, general medical, cardiovascular, and orthopedic are the major applications of medical device. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that cardiovascular device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing global geriatric population, inactive lifestyle, and poor eating habits.

Within the global medical device market, diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, and surgical are the major function segments. Surgical device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing number of surgical procedures, growing aging population, and increase in incidence of several chronic diseases.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due to a large target patient pool coupled with a high adoption rates for advanced treatments in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing health awareness, increasing per capita income, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of AI-Optimized medical device, increasing acceptance of wearable medical devices, growing use of miniaturized medical devices, and growing adoption 3D-Printing in medical devices. Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Siemens, and Cardinal Health are among the major suppliers of medical devices.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global medical device market by application, function, end use, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Medical Device Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global medical device market by application, function, end use, and region, as follows:

By Application [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Surgical and Infection Control Devices

General Medical Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Home Healthcare Devices

Other Devices

By Function [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Diagnostic and Monitoring

Therapeutic

Surgical

Other Devices

By End Use [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Homecare Medical Device

Hospital and Ambulatory Care Medical Device

By Region [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

APAC Japan China India

ROW Brazil



This 177-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Connected Health Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/connected-health-device-market.aspx

Growth Opportunities in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/diagnostic-imaging-market.aspx

Medical Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/medical-battery-market.aspx

Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/interventional-cardiology-peripheral-vascular-devi.aspx

Wheelchair Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/wheelchair-market.aspx

Stretcher Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/stretcher-market.aspx

Stent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/stents-market.aspx

Cone Beam Imaging Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/cone-beam-imaging-market.aspx

Body Composition Analyzer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/body-composition-analyzer-market.aspx

Deep Brain Stimulation Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/deep-brain-stimulation-device-market.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613160/Growth-Opportunities-in-the-Global-Medical-Device-Market-2020-2025