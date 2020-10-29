Lucintel: The Printed Circuit Board Market is expected to reach $85 billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripherals, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and military/aerospace industries. The global PCB market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $85 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics.

Browse 107 market data tables and 142 figures spread through 205 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market"

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/pcb-markets.aspx and click "download brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, different types of PCB such as Standard Multilayer, Flexible, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, Others are used as substrate. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that standard multilayers will remain the largest substrate type due to increasing demand in computer and communication industries. The rigid-flex substrate is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for smartphone and display applications.

Within the PCB market, computers/peripherals will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing demand for computer systems in business, healthcare, and educational sectors. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for connected devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PCB industry, include miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high speed data and signal transmission, and development of green PCBs. Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, Ibiden Co., and others are among the major PCB manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global PCB market by end use industry, by product type, laminate material, raw material usage, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global PCB market by end use industry, by product type, laminate material, raw material usage, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Computer/Peripherals

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

Rigid-flex

HDI/Microvia/Build-up

IC Substrate

Others

By Laminate Materials Type [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

FR-4

FR-4 High Tg

FR-4 Halogen Free

Standard & Others

Flexible (PI,PET,…..)

Paper

Composites

Others

By Raw Material Usage [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Glass Fabric

Epoxy Resin

Kraft Paper

Phenolic Resin

Polyimide Film

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan

The Rest of the World

This 205-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Access Control as a Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/access-control-as-a-service-market.aspx

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/pcb-markets.aspx

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/multilayer-ceramic-capacitor-market.aspx

Artificial Intelligence Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/artificial-intelligence-market.aspx

Active Optical Cable Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/active-optical-cable-market.aspx

Polarizer Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polarizer-film-market.aspx

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/flexible-printed-circuit-board-market.aspx

High-Density Interconnect Printed Circuit Board (HDI PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/high-density-interconnect-printed-circuit-board-market.aspx

Connector Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/connector-market.aspx

Fire Detector Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fire-detector-market.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613162/The-Printed-Circuit-Board-Market-is-expected-to-reach-85-billion-by-2025