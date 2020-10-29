Den 30 mars 2020 gavs aktierna i Eniro AB ("Eniro" eller "Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till att Bolaget ansökt om företagsrekonstruktion. Den 28 juli 2020 offentliggjorde Eniro ett pressmeddelande med information om att Solna tingsrätt fastställt ett ackordsförslag i företagsrekonstruktionen. Den 21 augusti 2020 offentliggjorde Eniro ett pressmeddelande med information om att det fastställda ackordet vunnit laga kraft och att företagsrekonstruktionen därmed avslutats. Igår, den 28 oktober 2020, offentliggjorde Eniro dess delårsrapport för det tredje kvartalet 2020 med information om Bolagets finansiella ställning. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för stamaktierna (ENRO, ISIN-kod SE0011256312, orderboks-ID 11046) och preferensaktierna av serie B (ENRO PREF B, ISIN-kod SE0004633956, orderboks-ID 88768) i Eniro AB ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On March 30, 2020, the shares in Eniro AB ("Eniro" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that the Company had applied for company reconstruction. On July 28, 2020, Eniro published a press release with information that the Solna District Court had approved a composition proposal in the company reconstruction. On August 21, 2020, Eniro published a press release with information that the approved composition proposal had become legally binding and that the company reconstruction thus was completed. Yesterday, October 28, 2020, Eniro published its interim report for the third quarter 2020 with information on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the ordinary shares (ENRO, ISIN code SE0011256312, order book ID 11046) and the class B preference shares (ENRO PREF B, ISIN code SE0004633956, order book ID 88768) in Eniro AB shall be removed with immediate effect. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB