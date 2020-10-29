Figures from Energy Charts show that 52.4% of the German electricity mix this year has been covered by renewables. Clean energy is on track to account for more than 50% of generation in 2020, for the first time ever.From pv magazine Germany Renewable energy is on track to set a new record in Germany in 2020. According to new figures from Fraunhofer ISE, renewables such as solar PV and wind power have accounted for 52.4% of national electricity generation thus far this year. Bruno Burger, a researcher for Energy Charts, said that the chances are good that renewable energy will account for more ...

