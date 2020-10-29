Trade compliance management, landed cost calculation and shipment visibility solution for today's global e-commerce environment

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has enabled GEODIS, a global logistics provider, to improve its competitive advantage. As a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, GEODIS provides its customers with proven expertise in contract logistics, distribution, freight forwarding, road transport and supply chain optimization.

In response to the e-commerce boom and demand, GEODIS wanted to offer solutions to accommodate the unique logistics needs of online retailers servicing customers around the world. Therefore, GEODIS launched MyParcel to provide brands with a simple, innovative way to introduce or increase their e-commerce sales on a global scale. GEODIS MyParcel is an e-commerce shipping service that provides a more realistic price point and transit time between express carriers and postal services. This service relies on E2open for global trade management and logistics, including document determination, landed cost calculation and shipment visibility.

"E-commerce has become global and grown significantly in recent years, creating both challenges and opportunities. To reduce the number of abandoned shopping carts of highly-desirable American-made brands due to expensive shipping costs, GEODIS built a solution for European shoppers that offers the right balance of shipping fees, delivery time and reliability," says Manoj Pankaj, vice president, cross-border e-commerce at GEODIS.

Easily integrated into e-retailers' online ordering systems through application programming interfaces (APIs), the service appears as a shipping option to any European customer shopping on e-commerce platforms. When selected, GEODIS MyParcel option allows e-retailers to automatically validate delivery addresses, select customs tariff codes, provide a tax and customs duty calculator, offer an option to reschedule a delivery and track shipments door to door. E2open's leading applications manage the majority of these capabilities, making it simple for GEODIS to provide the required services.

A client since 2016, GEODIS uses E2open's Export Management service for automated restricted party screening and trade compliance activities by cross-checking every line of each clients' commercial and transport document against applicable trade regulations across more than 180 countries. In 2019, GEODIS rolled-out E2open's Global Logistics Visibility service for global small parcel tracking on air carriers. GEODIS selected E2open because of its ability to trace shipments from container to pallet down to the small package level, a degree of precision that is critical for international e-commerce and compulsory for compliance with e-tailer terms and conditions. This unified E2open solution handles tracking across multiple modes and complex shipment flows.

"E2open enables our clients to plan and execute the movement of goods anywhere in the world with the agility to respond rapidly to changes," said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer at E2open. "GEODIS is a great example of harnessing the power of our integrated applications and the world's most comprehensive and current repository of trade content to shift with demand and successfully manage processes spanning compliance to tracking goods in real-time. We are excited to see the GEODIS business continue to grow and thrive."

E2open Global Logistics Visibility has delivered significant measurable benefits to GEODIS, immediately improving the company's ability to efficiently move and track approximately 2.5 million international parcel shipments per year, with the ability to scale to meet growing needs. With plans to grow the e-commerce market in the coming months, GEODIS continues to add more of E2open's functionality to improve its customers' supply chains.

