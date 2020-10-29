Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2020) - An application for trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market and in conjunction, DTC eligibility is being applied for, said Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (FSE: 7N11) (OTC Pink: NKORF) (the "Company" or "Palladium One").

"Providing broader and more efficient access for US investors to participate in our recent discovery success, will enhance our shareholder base as palladium demand continues to exceed supply for the 9th year in a row. Our LK PGE-copper-nickel project, located in Finland, is consistently demonstrating that it hosts a large-scale, shallow, mineralized system. Timing is ideal, to provide US investors with more efficient investment access," stated Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO.

Application to trade on the OTCQB

The application to trade on the OTCQB is anticipated to provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for existing U.S. shareholders and potential new investors. Approval for trading on OTCQB would also provide exemptions from the U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand the ability of investment advisors' to research and recommend investment in Palladium One.

Application for DTC Eligibility

In conjunction with its OTCQB application, the Company is also applying for approval from the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to make the Company's common shares eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC. This approval would further facilitate trading in the United States.

Equity Research Coverage by Noble Capital Markets

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity research agreement (the "Agreement") with Noble Capital Markets ("Noble"), a Florida corporation. Noble is a FINRA and SEC registered broker dealer.

Noble's research department has been following the Company, gaining extensive knowledge about the Company's business and assets. Noble has the capacity, knowledge and experience to assist Palladium One by building greater awareness of Palladium One in the investment community through continued monitoring, and through the publication of research reports on the Company's business, securities, and financial position, and on the economic and geopolitical events affecting the Company's business, that Noble believes will be relevant to the investment community's perception and assessment of the Company. The Company expects that Noble's services will be supportive of its future capital markets transactions, capital markets structuring, long-range planning, and growth.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Noble will produce at least four equity research reports on the Company and its securities for each year during the term of the Agreement. Noble will distribute these reports to the investment community through proprietary contacts, research aggregators and on an investment portal.

The Agreement will run for an initial one-year term, subject to extension, effective as of September 1, 2020. In consideration for the services provided by Noble, the Company has agreed to pay a quarterly cash fee of US$11,250 for one-year.

Palladium One and Noble are not related, and Noble does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire Company securities. The Agreement, and the performance of Noble's services under the Agreement, are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, and to compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

About Palladium One

Palladium One Mining Inc. is an exploration company targeting district scale, platinum-group-element (PGE)-copper-nickel deposits in Finland and Canada. Its flagship project is the Läntinen Koillismaa or LK Project, a palladium-dominant platinum group element-copper-nickel project in north-central Finland, ranked by the Fraser Institute as one of the world's top countries for mineral exploration and development. Exploration at LK is focused on targeting disseminated sulfides along 38 kilometers of favorable basal contact and building on an established NI 43-101 open pit resource.

