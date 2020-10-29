Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, today announced that Realtek Semiconductor, one of the world's largest and most successful fabless semiconductor companies, has selected Allegro DVT's VVC test streams and will be used to ensure compliance of Realtek's products with the new emerging VVC video compression standard.

Versatile Video Coding (VVC) is the latest video compression standard that was finalized in June 2020. The VVC codec has been conceived to be versatile and to address all video applications such as mobile telephony, VOD, Broadcasting, OTT streaming, videoconferencing, screen content, 360° and scalable coding and their requirements in terms of resolution, bitrates and latency.

The Allegro DVT VVC test suite enables comprehensive coverage and verification of VVC decoders and ensures that decoders are fully compliant with all corner cases of the VVC specification.

Furthermore, this VVC test suite is part of a broad family of conformance test suites providing complete bitstream sets to test the compliance of video decoders for formats that include H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9, AV1 and now VVC/H.266.

"The latest VVC video compression format pushes the complexity of decoder implementations to higher levels, presenting new verification and validation challenges," said Realtek's Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang. "Allegro DVT's VVC test solution provides the quality and test coverage required to meet our rigorous validation processes."

Nathalie Brault, VP Marketing at Allegro DVT, commented "We are proud that Realtek selected our VVC test suite proving once more the quality of compliance streams solutions. As the compression efficiency of new video codecs increases, so does the implementation complexity. More than ever, the industry needs a trusted supplier of test streams to ensure 100% compliance with video compression standards

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble/France with offices in Belfast/Northern Ireland and Beijing/China, is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on the H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9, AV1 and VVC standards.

Founded in 2003, Allegro is today a recognized market leader in video compression technologies and has been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.

