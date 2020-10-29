FinTech platform expects to grow team from 50 employees at the beginning of 2020 to 90 employees by year-end

Capitolisthe leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced the appointment of several key hires across its major growth areas, including its engineering, sales and product teams. The new hires reflect Capitolis' continued momentum amidst growing industrywide adoption of its proprietary technology platform.

Among the new hires, Capitolis has added Evelina Rosenstein as Sales Manager and Alex Dubost as Business Development Director in London, along with Dr. Petra Wikstrom as Business Development Executive for Buy Side Americas. Meanwhile, the company added 12 new employees to its engineering teams in Tel Aviv and New York to support product development efforts, including Meshi Peer as Director of Engineering.

To support the company's strong growth trajectory, Capitolis expects to nearly double its headcount from 50 employees at the beginning of 2020 to 90 employees by year-end. As the company continues to drive efficiency for the capital markets, these key hires will help bolster sales efforts, as well as place a continued emphasis on innovation and acceleration of product development. To date, Capitolis has eliminated $5 trillion in overall positions for more than 50 financial institutions, including many of the world's largest banks, as well as leading hedge funds and asset managers.

"We have enjoyed tremendous growth and momentum this year and must expand the team to support our efforts globally," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis. "We look forward to continually investing in top talent to advance our mission of transforming the capital markets through collaboration, innovation and technology."

"We're excited to welcome all of the new hires to Capitolis and look forward to seeing their contributions across the organization as we seek to create a fairer, safer and healthier marketplace for all participants," said Tom Glocer, executive chairman of Capitolis.

Prior to joining Capitolis, Rosenstein was Head of Sales, EMEA at Broadway Technology, while Dubost was EMEA Sales and Client Relationship Director at RESET, formerly NEX RESET, now part of CME Group. Wikstrom served as Senior Advisor of Electronic Trading to Greenwich Associates and was Global Head of Execution Alpha Solutions within FXLM Commodity Derivatives Sales and Trading at BNP Paribas. Peer joins Capitolis from Como, where she previously served as Vice President of R&D.

Capitolis, which helps financial institutions free up capital and remove barriers that would otherwise restrict trading, enables firms to optimize their balance sheet exposures through collaborative technology by eliminating unnecessary positions and finding the most suitable party to hold the remaining positions.

This hiring announcement follows the recent addition of Lindsey Baptiste, who joined Capitolis as Senior Vice President of Finance, Hen Lotan, who was appointed Chief of Staff and Rahul Auradkar, who was brought on as Chief Product Officer. In addition, Capitolis recently completed a strategic investment from Citi, J.P. Morgan and State Street.

For more information on Capitolis, please visit www.capitolis.com.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, Capitolis' network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer and healthier marketplace. More than 50 financial institutions, as well as many hedge funds and asset managers, leverage Capitolis' technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Backed by world class investors, including Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital and S Capital, Capitolis' team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

