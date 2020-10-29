Friend MTS, a leading global provider of content protection services, today announced a new partner program and the appointment of Dennis Scott, Director, Channel Sales, to drive the effort and engage with the company's high-profile media partners and customers that include content owners, broadcasters and operators. Friend MTS continues to combat piracy in sports and entertainment with effective cutting-edge technologies fully developed in-house that serve to reduce the competition of illicit pirate services, drive subscriber growth and protect revenue. Dennis is based in Friend MTS' Birmingham headquarters and reports to Jonathan Friend, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our valued partners and customers know they can rely on our premium content protection services to effectively detect and disrupt the financially damaging large-scale content theft of their valuable content, including live and on-demand video assets," said Friend. "With Dennis leading our Partner Program, we are poised for sustainable long-term growth as we continue our more than two-decade mission to combat piracy with our signature subscriber-level watermarking technologies coupled with extensive automated content monitoring for which we are known industry-wide."

About Dennis:

As Director Channel Sales, Dennis is responsible for leading the channel sales program with partners worldwide. He has a proven track record in creating collaborative propositions to generate new and profitable revenue streams on a global scale. Dennis is tasked with engaging new and existing partners to create winning solutions for the growing opportunities within the media industry.

Previously, Dennis held senior positions in BT Group, including General Manager, BT Business, where he developed a pan-European solutions channel from scratch, heading large multi-cultural teams across Europe. Dennis was Managing Partner and Founder for Metanoia Partners Ltd, where he provided information and cyber security services as a certified GDPR practitioner.

Dennis holds a Master of Science degree in Cyber Security from University of Warwick, accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, and certified by GCHQ.

About Friend MTS

Friend MTS protects content and revenues for many of the world's largest media and entertainment companies. Its broadcast and OTT security services protect premium live content and events, as well as on-demand entertainment programming from illegal redistribution. The company's Emmy Award-winning portfolio of managed services includes global content monitoring using advanced forensic watermarking and fingerprint-based automatic content recognition. This enables detailed insights on illicit video consumption and network-level piracy mitigation. The monitoring capability, coupled with the world's most deployed subscriber-level watermarking technology and direct integrations with subscriber management systems, allows the rapid, automated termination of content theft.

Contacts:

Friend MTS

Nora Ellish

+1 (917) 744-9200