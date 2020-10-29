Although the global solar industry might be cheered by the prospect of a healthy slice of an expected $12 trillion, 30-year windfall, governments are falling far short of steering us clear of catastrophic global heating, according to the analyst's latest New Energy Outlook report.The latest edition of the, 30-year New Energy Outlook forecast produced by New York-based analyst Bloomberg has estimated the world is currently on track for a temperature rise of 3.3 degrees Celsius this century. There is still a "2C' route open, according to the report, but it would come with a $78-130 trillion price ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...