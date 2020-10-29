Entegris Inc: Chipmaker a Top Momentum StockEntegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) continues to be one of the best tech momentum stocks. The chipmaker's share price is up 68% year-over-year and approximately 56% year-to-date, and it has climbed an impressive 123% since hitting March lows. It is also trading around six percent above its 50-day moving average.In addition.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...