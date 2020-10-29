Cognite Data Fusion, on Microsoft Azure, means industrial enterprises can now take advantage of AI services to contextually enrich, fuse and operationalize all of their OT and IT data

Cognite announced it is working with Microsoft to catalyze the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries. The Cognite Data Fusion platform, hosted on Microsoft Azure, will deliver industrial data operations and OT/IT data contextualization for hybrid AI development, combining human and Artificial Intelligence to collectively achieve superior results and create faster time to value.

This collaboration builds on the common goal to create transformation through digitalization as demonstrated by Microsoft's recent commitment to The Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution for the Ocean (C4IR), and the Ocean Data Platform (ODP), which is also powered by Cognite technology. ODP is the open and collaborative platform that harnesses the power of data liberation and contextualization connecting data, people and technology for a healthy ocean and is run on Cognite Data Fusion. ODP is a cornerstone of Microsoft's water sustainability commitment. Both companies are committed to technology-based systems to improve ocean health.

Cognite Data Fusion, the software that industrial customers use to power data driven operations, enabling them to increase production, reduce waste, and make their operations more sustainable, now hosted on Microsoft Azure, creates an open, unified real time, updated industrial data model that humans and machine learning applications can access easily.

"Working with Microsoft is a natural fit as we are both committed to an ecosystem of data driven innovation and sustainability," says John Markus Lervik, CEO. "Cognite Data Fusion on Microsoft Azure presents a fantastic opportunity for us to deliver value, securely and at scale by playing to each of our strengths."

Casey McGee, Vice President Global ISV Sales, Microsoft, said, "We are pleased to work with Cognite as part of our commitment to C4IR and ODP. Through Microsoft Azure, combined with Cognite Data Fusion, customers can improve their operations and decision making, unlocking ROI at scale from their most strategic asset: their refined data."

