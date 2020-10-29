TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Solutions Deployed to First Education Customer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, is pleased to announce the deployment of our first education project in Texas to provide contact tracing and quarantine management solutions for students attending in-person learning. This first deployment includes over 1,000 wearable devices, in addition to TraceSafe Gateways, and the TraceSafe cloud management platform. The entire solution will cover a large campus including indoor and outdoor learning environments.

The education sector represents a booming industry for contact tracing and exposure notification systems. Thousands of higher education institutions and school districts around the globe have reopened for in-person or hybrid learning this year, with many more openings to occur in 2021. Schools were some of the hardest hit financially by the novel coronavirus and many are still finding the best way to hold in-person sessions.

A recent ABC News story highlighted several American universities that have experienced tremendous loss, including California's university system. The losses that schools suffered show numbers that are staggering and unless safety measures are applied, they will only get worse.In the immediate future, colleges and universities are searching for ways to safely bring their students back to campus and into the classroom. The TraceSafe suite of contact tracing solutions are enabling this to happen safely and efficiently.

"We could not be more excited to announce our very first education client," said TraceSafe's CEO Wayne Lloyd. "This latest endeavor marks our initial foray into providing a comprehensive contact tracing solution to a school. We are sending the full suite of TraceSafe Solutions to help this school welcome back their students and staff safely and effectively. We anticipate this client being the first of many education projects for us."

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education Government and large-scale venue management.

