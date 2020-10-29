GlobexUS Holdings, Corp: Horizon Launches Sports Platform for Fans to Invest & Trade Shares Tied to Athletes' Income Streams Led by Former NFL Players Ryan McNeil, Ray Farmer, & Garrick Jones

Global Fan Exchange Targets ~45.9 Million Fantasy Sports Fans with Opportunity to Own an Equity Stake in the Success of their Favorite Athletes & Teams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon), the FinTech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges, today announced that it has partnered with former NFL executives and players Ryan McNeil, Ray Farmer, and Garrick Jones to launch Global Fan Exchange "GFX," a sports platform for fans to invest and ultimately trade shares tied to a portion of athletes and teams' income streams. GFX is actively recruiting U.S. and international athletes to offer their branded securities to all eligible fans, 18 or over.

Interested sports fans can learn more and join the investor waitlist at https://globalfanexchange.com/.

GFX offers an end-to-end funding and fan engagement solution facilitating equity investments into a portion of athletes' future contract earnings. Leveraging crowdfunding, athletes sell their own brand of GFX securities to fans wishing to invest in their future. In success of an offering, athletes receive funds immediately and fans receive dollar dividends based solely on athletic performance.

Throughout their journey together, investors interact with athletes using the GFX smartphone app to receive exclusive messages, videos, news, and other exciting fan-engagement opportunities. Most importantly, the GFX app will enable fans to buy and sell their athlete's securities with other fans in real time using the upcoming regulated trading platform powered by Horizon.

The GFX management team was carefully selected to lead the platform's go-to-market strategy and to recruit high quality athletes into the GFX community. Ryan McNeil, GFX's newly appointed CEO, earned All-American honors at the University of Miami and is a former All-Pro defensive back who played eleven seasons in the NFL. During his NFL career, Ryan founded the Professional Business and Financial Network, an organization designed to provide professional athletes with the fundamental tools they need to succeed in business. In addition, he also published OverTime Magazine (OT), the business and lifestyle guide for professional sports. Ryan currently is the Founder and CEO of SportsID, Inc., a new sports technology company focused on lessening the fragmentation of the sports ecosystem while increasing the efficiency through data, analytics and statistics.

Ray Farmer, GFX Chief Operating Officer, is the former General Manager of the Cleveland Browns and former NFL linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also the Director of pro personnel for Kansas City and a scout for the Atlanta Falcons. Before working in the NFL, Ray was the academic coordinator for football at?Duke University?in 2001 and worked in TV and radio.

Garrick Jones, GFX Executive, was a former NFL player for four seasons and CFL player for four additional seasons. Outside of the NFL, he is the Commissioner of the States Developmental Football League "SDFL," President of the Huddle Up Foundation of Houston and on the Board of Directors for the NFL Players Association, Houston Chapter.

Rounding out the executive team is long time legal sports executive Matthew Couloute and veteran business operations executive Shaan Merchant.

"Most of my entrepreneurial career has been focused on supporting athletes in some form or fashion," says GFX CEO Ryan McNeil. "GFX is the new modern and updated version of allowing athletes the ability to control their financial well-being by offering an innovative alternative to high-interest loans all while building a loyal group of brand ambassadors who have a vested interest throughout their professional careers."

"We believe that GFX offers an exciting glimpse into the future of fan-focused sports technology," says Horizon CEO Brian Collins. "We believe that our securities expertise and smartphone technology, coupled with our awesome new in-house team of professional sports experts, is uniquely positioned to usher in the next generation of fan engagement."

"The sports industry is evolving fast and the demand for new ways to engage with teams and athletes is being further expedited by the pandemic," says Horizon President and 29-year Wall Street veteran Mark Elenowitz. "GFX is where fantasy sports meet reality, taking the game to a new level by giving fans the opportunity to truly share in the success of their favorite athletes or teams."

Horizon is launching GFX through its 100% owned subsidiary, Horizon Sports X, LLC and aims to build a presence in each professional sport with a large affinity group. GFX is initially targeting U.S. professional athletes in the "big four" sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) along with international athletes and teams. At this time, GFX's domestic secondary trading venue is not yet approved by U.S. regulators, however, a Horizon-powered international regulated trading exchange will be launching shortly.

Interested agencies and athletes can reach the management team at horizon@globalfanexchange.com.

About Global Fan Exchange:

Horizon Sports X, LLC, doing business as Global Fan Exchange, is a sports platform for fans to invest and trade shares tied to a portion of athletes and teams' income streams. Led by established sports leaders, GFX will mobilize a global sports fan base with the recruitment of U.S. professional athletes in NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL along with international athletes and teams. Visit us at https://globalfanexchange.com/.

About Horizon:

Horizon offers a complete suite of integrated securities software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of electronic securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally. Current fintech solutions include securities issuance through ETSware (etsware.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLCop (amlcop.com); cap table management and dividend payment tools through (custodyware.com), and advanced retail trading app software for secondary trading through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Visit us at https://horizonfintex.com.

