Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced its intention to expand its IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice. Supported by technical experts from both organizations, the practice is expected to help Wipro customers modernize their digital operations across hybrid cloud environments by leveraging IBM Cloud Paks, containerized software running on Red Hat OpenShift.

Wipro's IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice unit will help customers innovate at scale by leveraging industry-ready Wipro solutions such as BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) and ModernizR. Both of these solutions were built with IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift and can run in any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud.

BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) is a hybrid cloud management platform that offers a comprehensive array of technologies in a single environment that enables customers to run their cloud-native applications from anywhere. BLE leverages IBM's open hybrid cloud capabilities to support containers, IaaS, and PaaS computing models that can help enterprises accelerate their transformation journey to the cloud.

ModernizR is a software-based solution built with IBM Cloud Pak for Applications, a key technology in Wipro's cloud migration and operations portfolio. The solution is designed to help enterprises move their legacy applications to the cloud by leveraging artificial intelligence to mine and analyze customer's legacy applications and data. The resulting insights can be used to assess risk and recommend a migration strategy that includes employing automation to help software developers re-engineer the application.

Bhanumurthy B.M, President and Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited said, "Wipro empowers customers across industries to re-imagine their cloud journey with its business-first strategy and industrialized solutions approach. We believe the future will be driven by hybrid cloud hence, the expansion of IBM Hybrid cloud practice is intrinsic to our strategy. It will strengthen our relationship with IBM and help accelerate our clients' transformation journey across hybrid cloud environments."

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM said,"The expansion of our relationship with Wipro reinforces our joint commitment to help clients accelerate their journey to cloud across industries, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services, energy and utilities, manufacturing and healthcare. Wipro's industry knowledge, combined with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI platform powered by Red Hat OpenShift, can help enterprises drive real business transformation by migrating and managing their critical workloads across an open hybrid cloud environment."

Wipro is part of IBM's hybrid cloud ecosystem, an initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors to help clients modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The IBM public cloud is the industry's most secure and open public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies, the IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.

Wipro recently announced a 5G edge services solution suite that integrates IBM Edge Application Manager and TRIRIGA to address a range of concerns related to deploying and managing distributed services on devices, private edges and telecom operator's Multi-Access Edges globally. The company received the IBM Beacon Award for Best IBM Hybrid Multi Cloud Practice at IBM PartnerWorld 2020.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers' ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers' purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

