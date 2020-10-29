Earthasia International Holdings Ltd: Earthasia International Holdings Leverages Local Supply of Spherical Graphite

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") ("Earthasia") (OTCQX:ETIHY)(HKEx:6128), revealed today that as one of the major players in the Chinese graphene industry, it is confident in its ability to secure the raw materials necessary to support future growth, despite increasing global demand. China is the world's largest producer of natural graphite and possesses the largest deposits.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) National Mineral Information Center, states that in 2019 natural graphite was not produced in the United States. However, approximately 100 U.S. firms, consumed 52,000 tons valued of the mineral at an estimated $44 million. With the mandate from the Government of California that all vehicles sold in the State must be electric as of 2035, American demand for graphite from China and other sources will only grow stronger.

According to the USGS, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2020 it was estimated that in 2019 almost 75 per cent of the world's graphite (700,000 metric tons) was produced in People's Republic of China. Earthasia currently sells the vast majority of its graphene products to electric vehicle battery manufacturers, and other innovative enterprises, in China.

"We see the demand for electric vehicles, and by extension, graphene products, growing throughout the world and nowhere is this more true than in China," said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. "As the demand for graphene continues to grow at home and abroad, so will our production capacity."

Located near the largest supply source of high-quality natural graphite in the world, Earthasia has extremely strong and long-standing relationships with multiple major graphite suppliers in Heilongjiang Province, China. It is well positioned to grow along with the EV industry, as spherical graphite is essential for the production of lithium-ion battery anodes. Earthasia also hold 25 patents in the PRC in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection.

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company's spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

