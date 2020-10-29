DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc

Linde plc (EU): Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



29.10.2020 / 13:46

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 26 Oct 2020

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 5.01 % 552,012,862 Previous publication % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 27,628,444 5.01 % %

