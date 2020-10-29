With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR) on October 28, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on October 30, 2020. ISIN IS0000020352 Company name Reitir fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the decrease 669.856.201 Decrease in share capital 11.380.000 Total share capital following the decrease 658.476.201 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol REITIR Orderbook ID 107988