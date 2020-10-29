DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiCrypts to Offer AI-Based Crypto Currency Trading Tool within the Next 3 Months

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary DataNavee Corporation, it has developed an AI-Based predictive trading information platform that has demonstrated an ability for an investor to realize superior rates of return trading crypto currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The program has been under development for more than one year and has been used in beta mode with positive results. As with other platforms developed by DataNavee, the program uses AI to sort through reams of data that includes not only the trading history of the currencies, but also both macro- and micro-economic data, world events, and global money flows. Bringing all of this data into one program gives the user an ability to predict small and large changes in pricing direction with a high correlation to actual price moves.

The program is anticipated to be offered before the end of the calendar year on a subscription basis to any individual for a low introductory fee designed to attract a maximum number of users. Initially the program will make detailed information available for Bitcoin and Ethereum, and additional currencies will be added over time. Several additional predictive analytic features will be added to the program after the initial launch that can be separately subscribed for in various options packages by the individual user.

With a renewed interest globally in the value of crypto currencies as an alternative store of value to fiat currency, DataNavee estimates the potential user base for a program such as this could measure into the millions of individuals. The program will initially be launched in North America after which, countries will be added on a monthly basis.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an 'Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

DigiMax is continuously looking to bring financial technologies that add value and competitive advantage to its clients and potential investors.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta .

About DataNavee

DataNavee is based in Toronto and is developing a number of Artificial Intelligence based Data Analytics services that any individual or small company can utilize at low cost but still realize great value and cost savings for their businesses. By offering a highly customizable search and report service, DataNavee eliminates the need for in-house developers and data scientists reducing the cost of accessing the benefits of "Big Data" that very large corporation have been gaining competitive advantage from for many years.

The developers working for or with DataNavee have provided these types of services on an exclusive contract basis to some of the world's largest corporations in North America, Asia and Europe and have come together with DataNavee to make Big Data much more accessible to small and medium sized enterprises ("SME's").

Contacts DigiMax:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com

Edward Murphy

Chairman

416-720-0456

emurphy@digimax-global.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding a second closing.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: shareholders approving the change of name to DigiMax, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

