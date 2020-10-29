Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: 42West Ranked by Forbes Among America's Best PR Agencies 2021

42West Receives Highest Possible Score Based on Survey of Nearly 13,000 Experts and 20,500 Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has been awarded by Forbes with five stars - the highest possible rating - in its inaugural ranking of America's Best PR Firms for 2021.

To develop the list, Forbes worked with Statista to survey more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms nationwide across all industries. Participants were then asked to indicate how likely they were to nominate a particular agency on a scale of zero (very unlikely) to 10 (very likely). Statista then narrowed the list to the top 200 for recognition.

42West is one of only 108 PR firms to receive five stars, placing in the top 1% of all PR firms in the United States.

"Dolphin is proud - but not surprised - that 42West is consistently recognized as one of the best PR firms in the country," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Amanda Lundberg and the entire team at 42West have built a culture of excellence in everything they do. They are a trusted strategic partner for their clients in these unprecedented times, and have worked very hard and well-earned their reputation as the best in the entertainment business."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

