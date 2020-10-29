Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Inc. Donates $4,500 to the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Foundation

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / The Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association created their independent Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Foundation, Inc. as a philanthropic effort to provide financial assistance toward credit education and pursue a goal of improving the availability of affordable housing.

Since its inception in 2004, the Foundation has awarded over $235,000, helping 49 non-profit organizations with 90 different grants.

Birchwood Credit Services Inc. has committed to donating $4,500 to the Foundation. Birchwood fully supports the Foundation in their effort to fund education for future homebuyers.

Mounzer Aylouche, Vice President of Homeownership Programs at Mass Housing, is the Foundation's President.

"With these funds, the Foundation will grant financial support to not-for-profit housing advocates who come recommended by members of the MMBA. We are hopeful that our philanthropic participation in housing issues will better the understanding of the mortgage process to those who seek homeownership, particularly in underserved communities," Aylouche said.

The Foundation enables the MMBA to fulfill their mission in acquiring the necessary financial assistance to nonprofit organizations and support homeownership education in communities that need it - a mission in which Birchwood Credit fully believes in.

"We hope that you and your firm will help us with this aggressive housing agenda. Please join us today and help us meet this challenge," Aylouche said.

The deadline for 2020 grant applications is October 30. All grant applications must have a letter of recommendation?from an MMBA member.

Click here to download the MMB Foundation Grant Application.

Click here for grant information.

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services, Inc., is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring, and other related services, for close to 30 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

About Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Foundation: Established in?2004,?the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Foundation is the philanthropic partner of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA).?The Foundation's primary mission is to provide financial assistance toward financial/credit education and to improve the quality and the availability of affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.?

About Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association: Founded in 1976, the MMBA is the largest mortgage association in New England and is recognized as one of the most successful in the country.?We offer the most comprehensive member services to over 225 corporate members throughout the region.?Today, our membership includes depository institutions, mortgage companies and wholesalers, as well as companies for title, credit, appraisal, insurance, technology, legal, accounting and consulting and more.

The MMBA?leads the mortgage industry through the continued business development, which?supports homeownership.?The MMBA achieves its mission through supplying information, providing representation, serving as a trusted commentator on public policy, providing and supporting educational training, advocating for the highest ethical standards and networking opportunities.

