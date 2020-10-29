NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Appoints Thomas Klein as Manager Exploration - Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Klein as Manager Exploration - Nevada. Mr. Klein recently held the position of senior consulting geologist at Newmont Corporation since 2012 in Nevada, and will now join the Company's existing Nevada technical team consisting of NV Gold Directors Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Dr. Odin Christensen, and Chairman John Watson.

"We are extremely pleased to attract the technical calibre of Mr. Klein from Newmont to assist NV Gold advance its portfolio of drill ready projects in Nevada. More specifically, with our Slumber Gold Project recently permitted and about to be drill tested for a potential robust high-grade gold system at depth, Mr. Klein's significant experience in gold exploration in Nevada will play a key role," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "Our team is excited to have Mr. Klein lead our exploration strategy in Nevada, and I look forward to working closely with Thomas to fully explore and develop our portfolio of gold projects and also our extensive data library of geological information."

Mr. Klein, brings over 25 years of distinguished global exploration experience. Mr. Klein's career has led to extensive contributions to multiple gold discoveries and/or project advancements in the USA, South America, West Africa, and the Middle East, and has spent the last decade exploring and generating exploration opportunities for Newmont Mining in Nevada. Mr. Klein discovered the Kupfertal Cu-Au Porphyry in Peru, is credited as the co-discoverer of the Amulsar Gold Deposit in Armenia, holds a Masters in Mineralogy from Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg, Germany, and is a Member of the Geological Society of Nevada.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX, OTCQB: NVGLF) is a well-financed junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada, and has entered into an Option Agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, including executing a drill program at the Sandy, Slumber and Exodus Gold Projects in the Fall of 2020, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.

