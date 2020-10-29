Anzeige
Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter 2020 Results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its third quarter results for 2020 on Thursday 5 November 2020, at 07:00 CET. The webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 a.m. CET the same morning. Please note that the results will be presented by webcast and audio conference only.

Aker ASA third quarter 2020 results presentation:
Date: Thursday 5 November 2020
Time: 09:00 a.m. CET
Format: Live webcast and audio conference
Language: English

To join the webcast:
The webcast can be followed on: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201105_7

To join the audio conference:
Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows:
Norway: +47 21 95 63 42
UK: +44 (0) 203 7696819
U.S.: +1 646 787 0157
Confirmation code: 512965

The third quarter 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90532774
Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90784878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-2020-results,c3227906

