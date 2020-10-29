Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 (ALPP) Receives Patent Approval For Their Brake Active Product

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB:ALPP) is a leading operator and owner of small market businesses. Alpine 4 has been approved on one of two patents filed around its Brake Active rear-end avoidance collision product. The second patent is still pending.

Ian Kantrowitz VP of Investor Relations and a contributor to the Brake Active Patent had this to say. "We are thrilled to receive approval on our Brake Active Patent. The Intellectual property (IP) is of significant value to Alpine 4's holdings. From the beginning, the company has placed more value in these patents, than the potential from retail sales. This approval has been 3 years in the making and gives the company a universal competitive advantage in the third brake light market. The patent approval pertains to the use of a microprocessor to control the pulsing of the center high mount stop lamp (CHMSL) on a vehicle. As the OEM manufacturers move away from incandescent bulbs and towards LED lights, the use of a microprocessordriven product becomes required. This will leave the competition with only two options; 1.) They can either pay a royalty or 2.) infringe upon the patent. The company will always defend and enforce the strength of its patents and intellectual property."

Brake Active is manufactured at Quality Circuit Assembly in San Jose, California. QCA is a subsidiary of Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

CONTACT:

Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613182/Alpine-4-ALPP-Receives-Patent-Approval-For-Their-Brake-Active-Product