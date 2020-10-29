Scientists in Saudi Arabia have developed a new passivation process for n-type silicon solar cells, which they say could offer a simpler, lower-cost alternative to current processes used in manufacturing. The group fabricated wafers using this process with promising results, and now plans to integrate the process into a full silicon cell.Scientists at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia discovered a new process utilizing carbon dioxide in plasma, which they claim could offer several improvements over current processes used to passivate silicon solar cells. ...

