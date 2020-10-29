Demand for Polyethylene Breathable Films Continues to Grow: Future Market Insights Study

Technological innovations coupled with reduced production costs are facilitating production of disposable medical products.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / The breathable films market is expected to rise at a 6.0% CAGR through 2030. Leading players in the market are working on enhancing supplies and development across Asian regions. Though disposable diapers are not degraded easily yet it covers 55% of the share due to rising needs.

"Onset of COVID has surged the demand for PPE kits and disposable medical products. Issues like water-transportation can be avoided by using micro-porous breathable films and proves to be highly operational, thereby, gaining popularity throughout," says the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2367

Breathable Films Market - Key Highlights

North America will retain its position of being the most dominant market in Breathable Films Market

Medical, food and beverage remains the most lucrative segment due to increased demand for fresh quality food.

Material wise, polyethylene will dominate the market through 2030.

Micro-porous films will gain significant traction while monolithic segment will show higher growth rate.

Breathable Films Market - Driving Factors

Due to expanding health sector in India and China, demand for gloves, surgical gowns and patient gowns are increasing, thereby, pushing demand for films too.

Expanding food and beverage sector requires proper moisture and freshness locking techniques, therefore, increasing demand for breathable films.

Disposable medical products like sanitary napkins, diapers and adult diapers require micro-porous breathable films.

Non-porous films are demanded in textile industry which again propels market growth.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2367

Breathable Films Market - Key Restraints

Polyethylene is not biodegradable, thereby, affecting the environment adversely.

Diapers possesses a very slow degradation rate and proves hazardous to the ecosystem.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 has driven the demand for PPE kits, gloves and gowns as people are shifting towards better lifestyle and a hygienic way of living. Even though the government imposed strict lockdowns but the production of these necessary items were not at a halt. WHO predicted a 40% rise in PPE kits production due to the pandemic outbreak. USA required 28.5 million face masks but suffered an acute shortage due to slower trade processes. Europe demanded 50% supplies from China but due to higher demand, only 15% masks and gowns were available.

Competition Landscape

Major players in the market Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.,DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd., Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd., FUJIAN XINGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Toray Industries, Inc.

Key companies are focussing on enhancing strategies. Manufacturers are also working on expanding product portfolio to achieve better market insights. They are launching unique products and creating new market technologies, mergers and acquisitions.

RKW North America Inc. has invested millions of dollars in infrastructure, workplace and technology to enhance their footprint across Southeast Asia Market.

Berry Global Inc. has incorporated sof-flex technology for down-weighting the films and creating reusable, recyclable and compostable products to facilitate consumption.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2367

More on the report

FMI's report provides proper segmentation and analysis of market trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of material type (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane) end-use (medical, pharmaceuticals, personal care, food & beverage etc.), and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Breathable Films Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2015-2019

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2020-2030

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Breathable Films Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Film Type

6.2. Pricing Break-up

6.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

6.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2367

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Landscape

Vci Shrink Films Market FMI's report presents region wise analysis with detailed profiles of the companies, the economic factors and strategies adopted to cope up with the market trends.

Stretch Films Market FMI's analysis on this sector presents driving factors, restraints, opportunities, in-depth market segmentation and impact of market trends on geographies.

Rigid Industrial Packaging Market This report analyses qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, macro-economic indicators, parent market trends with historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/breathable-films-market

Press Release Source:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/breathable-films-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613172/Demand-for-Polyethylene-Breathable-Films-Continues-to-Grow-Future-Market-Insights-Study