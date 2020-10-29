Business professionals can now take card payments directly on their Android phone with the new Soft POS solution myPOS Glass by the European fintech provider myPOS (www.mypos.com).

The innovative mobile app enables payments with contactless cards and smart accessories directly on a mobile Android phone. The accepted payments are deposited immediately in the merchant's free e-money account thanks to the instant settlement feature that myPOS offers at no extra cost for its clients.

The Soft POS solution can be used on Android devices that have an NFC (Near Field Communication) chip, which is present in most current smartphones. It does not require additional hardware or cables to turn the phone into a payment terminal.

myPOS Glass accepts all types of credit, debit and prepaid Mastercard and Visa cards, as well as wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. The application meets all industry standards for data protection and security. It ensures that the cardholder's data is not stored on the merchant's smartphone.

The payment solution is suitable for professionals on the go, suppliers and couriers, street food outlets, seasonal markets, fitness and wellness consultants, etc.

myPOS Glass is one of the first software POS solutions of its kind in Europe and unlike most such applications available, it allows the acceptance of payments at a value higher than the contactless payment limits.

''myPOS Glass is the latest pioneering addition to the portfolio of smart POS terminals and online payment solutions we offer our clients,'' comments Christo Georgiev, myPOS founder. "We are pleased to present this solution to micro merchants and independent consultants, whose activities involve taking payments at different locations and without bringing external devices.''

The company has been serving thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across Europe for over 6 years.

The myPOS Glass app is available for download in Google Play for the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary and Bulgaria, with more markets to follow.

For detailed information and the list of smartphones compatible with the app visit https://www.mypos.eu/en/glass

About myPOS

myPOS is a fintech company serving SMEs across the EEA and Switzerland. The myPOS e-money accounts and payment services are provided by myPOS Europe Ltd, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, in partnership with an EU-licensed E-Money Institution who is a direct member of Visa, Mastercard, Amex, JCB, UPI and other card schemes.

