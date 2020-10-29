Robotics Palletizers and Depalletizers Market Players Target Opportunities in Food Industry: Future Market Insights

Inclination towards automated and efficient systems and rising constraints regarding manual palletizing systems are fuelling the market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The robotic palletizers and de palletizers market is poised to expand at 4.9% CAGR through 2030. Even though installation and maintenance costs are high yet this method is preferred over manual processes due to enhanced frequency.

"High-rate handling processes like kitting and tray-packing are essential to maintain a strong foothold in the market. ," says the FMI Analyst.

Robotics Palletizers and Depalletizers Market- Key Highlights

Food and beverage sector will witness substantial growth by registering 3% CAGR by 2030.

South Asia and East Asia will retain market supremacy with 48% of global market share.

Articulated robots have reserved a dominant place owing to its versatile efficiency in cutting, welding, picking etc.

On the basis of product type, boxes, bags and bundles will account for maximum revenue in the market.

. Robotics Palletizers and Depalletizers Market - Driving Factors

Due to their versatility and technical features, robotic palletizers are used in stacking bottles, cartons and boxes etc.

Inherent flexibility of robotics allow rapid improvement in handling new packaging designs.

End-of-arm tooling and powerful vision systems plays an important role in palletizing items by layer or singularly.

Due to lacking robot density in China that is 68 robots per 10,000 labours, the demand for palletizers and depalletizers have increased.

Robotics Palletizers and Depalletizers Market - Key Restraints

Higher expense remains a deterrent, especially due to the pandemic outbreak income has reduced.

Shutdown of manufacturing units due to COVID has reduced production capacity to a great extent.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain across the globe. Disturbance in manufacturing process has caused a handful of losses. Though these are short-term effects as prevalence towards online purchase has risen due to lockdown. E-commerce segment and at-the-door delivery has improved demand for palletizers and de-palletizers. US e-commerce retail sales increased to 16.1% from 10.8% which shows that online purchasing has been preferred through the months. According to ecommerce news, almost 32% European population shopped online in the last few months while 87% relied on national ecommerce websites.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are working on augmenting research capabilities to enhance product portfolio. Strategic alliance and acquisitions will remain key strategies of the palyers. FMI's report on Robotics Palletizers and Depalletizers presents exclusive details of key market players. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Krones AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation are few of the major participants.

For instance, Mitsubishi released EcoAdviser data analysis software with AI technology to save energy in order to reduce negative impacts on the environment.

Kuka AG has released an intelligent range of products like core component robot, turkey system and manufacturing cells with the incorporation of cloud-based technology to enhance regional and international footprints.

More on the Report

FMI's report provides proper segmentation and analysis of market trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of product type (bags, boxes, bundles etc.), by place (factories, distribution centres, fulfilment centres etc), application (food and beverage, medical, healthcare, pharmaceuticals etc.), and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Oceania and Europe).

