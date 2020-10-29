Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Updates on University of Pretoria Research Collaboration for Psilocybin Magic Mushroom Clinical Trials

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce the following corporate update:

The company's subsidiary MJ Medtech is pleased to announce it has formalized and executed a research collaboration and funding agreement with the University of Pretoria, South Africa, as it relates to ongoing psilocybin magic mushroom research project. The research is being headed up by Sanah M. Nkadimeng, Ph.D. candidate 2020 at the University of Pretoria.

"While it has been a challenge to progress with research under current funding limitations and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, it's very exciting to have the University of Pretoria conducting such extraordinary cutting-edge psychedelic research to co-create knowledge. We are looking forward to a long mutually rewarding relationship with M2Bio Sciences, "said Professor JN Eloff, Founder, Phytomedicine Program of the University of Pretoria.

The Study: "Isolation of psilocybin from the genus of Psilocybe and Panaeolus mushroom extracts and investigating their micro-dosing effects and their underlying mechanisms vis-a-vis depression and the cardiovascular risks in vivo on rats and in vitro on cell lines." (2018-2020)

The study aims to investigate the different phytochemistry effects and physiological properties of psilocybin-containing magic mushroom species from genus Panaeolus and Psilocybe on depression and their underlying cardiac excitability. The cardiovascular properties of psilocybin and magic mushrooms will be investigated in vitro on different human and animal cell lines, and in vivo on animal models.

The anti-inflammatory effects from one study from one of the mushroom types has been completed and the results were published in August. More findings from additional studies have been submitted for review and publication including tests with other magic mushroom species. The in vivo animal studies have been successfully completed.

Protocols for further in vivo animal studies and human studies are now being set and scheduled. The timeline is subject to rules, regulations and restrictions from Covid-19.

"It was almost 2 years ago we announced our entering into the magic mushrooms and psychedelics sector and we have so much incredible science to share from the past and ongoing trials. Sanah and her team have made ground-breaking discoveries leading us to amass a treasure trove of intellectual property (IP). We are very excited for our shareholders and we will be presenting further results as the papers and findings are published." said Wuhan General Group CEO Jeff Robinson.

The recognition and acceptance as to the health benefits that psychedelics can offer are growing rapidly. The same legislative movement witnessed in the cannabis sector these past years is now happening for psychedelic mushrooms. Investors have been demonstrating a very strong appetite and support for the sector with many new successful capital raises having taken place.

"Working with and getting to know Jeff and Dr. Anna has been most rewarding. We share a very deep passion for science and medicine. We are all steadfast in our strong belief that we can find new healthier alternative therapies to treat addiction, depression and other very serious debilitating diseases using psilocybin." said Sanah M. Nkadimeng.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, its wholly-owned division, M2Bio Sciences is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

