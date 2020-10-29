The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Monday, November 2, 2020. The following changes in constituents will take place: RIKS 21 0414 will be removed from the NOMXIBB and NOMXIBBTA indexes. RIKS 33 0321 will be added to the NOMXIBB and NOMXIBBTA indexes. Please note that because RIKS 33 0321 now has an active market making agreement the weight in the NOMXIREAL index will be as per the methodology as opposed to before where it was kept at a minimum. Please find attached the new composition of the indexes. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796386