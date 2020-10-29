The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

The Company will return to the OTCQB venture market for the first time since its merger with 3DIcon, marking a significant milestone for the Company

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials utilizing Cyclohexasilane ("CHS") to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals, today announced that it has been approved and will begin trading on the OTCQB venture market as of October 29th, 2020.

The OTCQB Venture Market is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors with high-quality trading and improved market visibility. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting to the SEC, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company audit, verification and management certification process.

OTCQB equities are traded through OTC Link®, an inter-dealer quotation and trading messaging system developed by OTC Markets Group. Subscribing broker-dealers can view and publish quotes and negotiate trades through its SEC-registered Alternative Trading System.

"We are pleased to have The Coretec Group back on the OTCQB Venture Market, a key milestone that we believe reflects our commitment to current and transparent SEC financial reporting and OTC certifications, and most importantly, our continued effort to accelerate the Company's progress," said Michael Kraft, Chief Executive Officer of The Coretec Group. "Our return to the OTCQB Venture Market, where our prior equity listing 3DIcon was traded for years, enables Coretec shares to be handled by more broker dealers, and thus increases visibility to a broader security holder base, providing simplified access to all those seeking to invest in the Company."

The move of Cortec's equities from OTC Pink to OTCQB will not impact or require additional action from shareholders. The stock continues to trade on OTC but now will be accessible through the middle-tier OTC offering.

To learn more about The Coretec Group or to submit interest in collaboration, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com .

About The Coretec Group, Inc.

The Coretec Group, Inc. (the "Company") utilizes a portfolio of silicon-based and volumetric display materials to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals such as energy storage, solar, and solid-state lighting, as well as printable electronics and 3D volumetric displays. For more information, visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the company's results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Corporate contact:

The Coretec Group, Inc.

Lindsay McCarthy

lmccarthy@thecoretecgroup.co m

918-494-0509

Media contact:

FischTank Marketing and PR

coretecgroup@fischtankpr.com

646-699-1414

SOURCE: The Coretec Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613284/The-Coretec-Group-Announces-Upgrade-to-OTCQB-Venture-Market