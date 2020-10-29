Pixium Vision provided an update on its 9M20 cash flow results, which are broadly in line with H120 trends. The company reported a 9M20 operating cash outflow of €4.2m and a gross cash position of €13.3m at the end of the quarter. We believe Pixium's funds on hand should be sufficient to support its ongoing operations into Q421, thus including at least several months of initial ramp-up of the upcoming PRIMAvera pivotal study on the Prima bionic vision system (BVS).

