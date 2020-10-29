NFON is a pan-European provider of business telephony services via the internet. The rising adoption of IP-based, cloud-hosted switching systems (cloud PBX) is driving rapid sales growth and, with penetration still at low levels, this trend is expected to continue. From a strong base in Germany, it aims to expand into Europe and believes the combination of its scale, in-house IP and balance sheet will enable it to execute this strategy.

