Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Audit Committee Changes
PR Newswire
London, October 29
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Audit Committee Changes
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc announces that Mr Angus Gordon Lennox, the Chairman of the Company, has stood down as a member of the Audit Committee and Mrs Lesley Jackson has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee today. Mrs Jackson is a chartered accountant with significant financial experience.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
29 October 2020
