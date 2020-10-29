Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Audit Committee Changes

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc announces that Mr Angus Gordon Lennox, the Chairman of the Company, has stood down as a member of the Audit Committee and Mrs Lesley Jackson has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee today. Mrs Jackson is a chartered accountant with significant financial experience.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

29 October 2020