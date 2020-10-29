The global radio frequency filters market size is poised to grow by USD 8.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005507/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The surge in data traffic has compelled network carriers to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G. This exponential use of the cloud has propelled the growth of the commercial networks resulting in LTE becoming the mainstay of mobile technology across the globe. Therefore, network service providers prefer GAN RF technology for LTE due to its ability to provide higher frequency data bandwidth connections. For instance, LTE-A is the next version of LTE developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) to satisfy the needs of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Additionally, LTE-based devices offer high-speed, allowing consumers to upload and download music, movies, photographs, and watch online TV shows uninterrupted on maximum frequency bands. This has created an opportunity for manufacturers of RF devices to offer solutions that address consumers' demand for faster and smoother access to mobile data. Therefore, the deployment of RF devices will assist LTE wireless networks in providing better services, leading to the adoption of RF filters.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major radio frequency filters market growth came from cellular devices. The anticipated rollout of 5G networks during the forecast period would require cellular phones that can operate at higher frequency bands. Moreover, as 5G networks require greater network bandwidth, RF filters can be integrated into 5G-capable devices and can also be engineered with multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) and carrier aggregation. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the GPS devices and tablets segment.

APAC had the largest radio frequency filter market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing mobile device market and the presence of leading mobile device manufacturers will significantly influence radio frequency filters market growth in this region. China, South Korea, Japan, and the US are the key markets for radio frequency filters in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

The global radio frequency filters market is fragmented. AVX Corp., Broadcom Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tai-Saw Technology Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this radio frequency filter market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global radio frequency filters market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Popularity of RF SOI will be a Key Market Trend

Silicon on insulator (SOI) technology helps in improving the performance of microelectronics by reducing parasitic device capacitance. SOI-based devices are different from conventional silicon-built devices where the silicon junction is above an electrical insulator, which is generally silicon dioxide or sapphire. The choice of insulator is largely dependent on the intended application, wherein, high-performance RF devices use sapphire insulators, while silicon insulators are used for diminished short-channel effects in microelectronics devices. The growing popularity of RF SOI is one of the critical radio frequency filters market trends as it improves the performance level in microelectronics. Several organizations are looking forward to connecting SOI innovation to effective RF applications in cell phones and cell radios.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Radio Frequency Filters Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist radio frequency filters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radio frequency filters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radio frequency filters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radio frequency filters market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Cellular devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

GPS devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tablets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

SAW filters Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BAW filters Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of RF SOI

Use of new materials for manufacture of RF devices

Automation in automobiles

Explosive growth of wireless computing devices

along with the advent of IoT

Growing number of smart cities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AVX Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Tai-Saw Technology Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005507/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/