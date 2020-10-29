From October 30, 2020, a mandatory buy-out process of AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius" (ISIN code LT0000130023) shares is resumed. The closing date for execution of the mandatory buy-out is November 03, 2020. The price per share is EUR 0.88. The maximum number of shares to buy is 20 954 226. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: ESO1LTO2. AB "Ignitis Grupe" information on resumtion of AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius" mandatory buy-out process: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=960704&mes sageId=1210424 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com